HUNTINGTON — The last defendant in a multistate drug ring involving 19 people was sentenced Wednesday morning.
Federal and local law enforcement spoke about the collaboration that resulted in the arrest of men and women and the seizure of more than 50 pounds of illegal drugs.
“It’s a great day for law enforcement. … Significant drugs have been taken off of the streets. In fact, today is monumental,” Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Assistant Special Agent in Charge Scott Argiro said.
“The collaboration efforts here could not be done by one agency, by one person; the FBI cannot do this alone. We need the support of our local law enforcement. We need the support of our other federal agencies to make this impact. Today you’re seeing the impact of all these groups and associates that represent a very small segment of society; their life choices, illicit activities caused untold suffering and loss for many others.”
Officers seized more than 47 pounds of fentanyl, 6.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of cocaine and 2 pounds of heroin as well as 14 firearms and more than $335,000 in cash in July 2021.
The drugs, firearms and money were seized primarily in West Virginia — 14 of 19 defendants were from Huntington — but also Kentucky and Ohio. Argiro said the investigation into the multistate drug trafficking ring started two years ago.
Bryan Lucas, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, was the last defendant to be sentenced. Lucas was sentenced to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant July 22 at Lucas’ residence and seized 13 kilograms of fentanyl, 2 kilograms of methamphetamine, approximately $26,484 in cash, two firearms, and various magazines and ammunition.
According to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, 1 kilogram of illicit fentanyl, about half a pound, has the potential to kill 500,000 people.
“It’s a problem that even though we’re taking 47 pounds of fentanyl off the street today, that doesn’t mean the problem is fixed. It’s a problem that we will be fighting for a long time,” U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said.
Thompson said while the overdose rate in the United States has increased 9.7%, West Virginia’s has decreased 3.6%, which is the second-largest decrease in the nation.
“This area has been plagued by illegal drugs and fears of violence for a long time, and we couldn’t let that continue to happen,” Argiro said. “(Law enforcement officers are) working weekends; they’re working nights; they’re working long hours and through the holidays. You are at home sleeping and resting. That’s the reason why they’re out there serving the public and making this a safer place.”
Other defendants sentenced after pleading guilty to various felony offenses were:
- William Raeshaun Byrd, 32, of Huntington, sentenced to 15 years for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.
- Marvin Jerome Calvin, 41, of Huntington, sentenced to six years and six months for distribution of fentanyl.
- Mark Anthony Chandler, 31, of Huntington, sentenced to four years and four months for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
- Donald Duane Cole, 52, of Huntington, sentenced to five years and 10 months for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.
- Kimberly Ann Combs, 45, of Huntington, sentenced to six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute a quantity of oxycodone.
- Robert Lamont Congleton, 42, of Huntington, sentenced to six months for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
- Reginald Jerome Hairston, 45, of Huntington, sentenced to four years and four months for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.
- Marcum Allen Johnson, 37, of Huntington, sentenced to two years using a communication facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.
- Erica Antoinette Kirker, 35, of Huntington, sentenced to seven years and six months for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
- Aaron Scott Midkiff, 27, of Huntington, sentenced to six years and five months for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
- Edward Shane Midkiff, 35, of Huntington, sentenced to three years and one month for distribution of methamphetamine.
- Scott Lee Midkiff, 36, of Huntington, sentenced to 17 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
- William Edward Nellons Jr., 38, of Huntington, sentenced to three years and 10 months for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.
- Leonard Brandon Joe Rice, 36, of Louisa, Kentucky, sentenced to two years for using a communication facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.
- Dennis Wayne Snyder, 32, of Hurricane, West Virginia, sentenced to seven years for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
- Ricky Lee Taylor, 58, of Charleston, sentenced to two years for using a telephone to facilitate a felony controlled substance offense.
- Christopher Leon Vest, 34, of Huntington, sentenced to 12 years and six months for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.
- Dillon Andrew Young, 29, of Sissonville, West Virginia, sentenced to two years and six months for use of a communications facility in committing, causing and facilitating a felony controlled substance offense.
The investigation was completed by the FBI, the Southern West Virginia TOC-West Task Force, Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, Hurricane Police Department, Marshall University Police Department, West Virginia State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kentucky State Police, FBI and DEA in Columbus also assisted in the investigation.