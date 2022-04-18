HUNTINGTON — Five people pleaded guilty last week to roles in a multistate drug trafficking organization operating in Huntington that U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said distributed fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base.
They are the last of 18 people indicted to enter guilty pleas in the case, the result of a long-term investigation in which law enforcement seized more than 47 pounds of fentanyl, 4.5 pounds of cocaine, 2 pounds of heroin, 14 firearms and $335,000, according to information from Thompson’s office.
“This successful prosecution targeted and dismantled a significant supply chain of deadly and illegal drugs,” Thompson said in a news release.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Marvin Jerome Calvin, 40, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to the distribution of fentanyl after admitting that he sold approximately 1.8 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Huntington on July 6, 2020. Calvin also admitted that he distributed crack cocaine to a confidential informant June 25-26, 2020. When law enforcement executed a search warrant at Calvin’s residence in Huntington on Aug. 6, 2020, the officers recovered approximately 1.6 grams of cocaine, which Calvin admitted he intended to sell.
Reginald Jerome Hairston, 43, of Huntington, admitted he conspired with other individuals to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl between May and July 2021. Hairston acquired quantities of the controlled substances from co-defendant Christopher Leon Vest for purchase by other individuals. Hairston pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. Vest pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.
Kimberly Ann Combs, 44, of Huntington, admitted that she bought 104 30-milligram oxycodone pills from co-defendant William Raeshaun Byrd at his Huntington residence July 23, 2021.
When Combs left Byrd’s residence, law enforcement officers stopped her vehicle and recovered the oxycodone pills. Combs further admitted she received oxycodone pills from Byrd on at least 10 other occasions in June and July 2021. Combs provided some of those pills to another individual. Combs pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of oxycodone and faces up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced July 18. Byrd previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced earlier this year to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.
Dillon Andrew Young, 28, of Sissonville, West Virginia, admitted that he spoke to co-defendant Scott Midkiff on April 9, 2021, using the cellphone of another individual. Midkiff asked Young to bring the phone to him because Midkiff believed the owner of the phone had stolen a quantity of drugs and money from him. Young agreed to bring the phone to Midkiff in exchange for money and 10 grams of methamphetamine. When Young entered Midkiff’s Huntington residence, law enforcement seized the phone and arrested Midkiff. Young pleaded guilty to use of a communications facility in committing, causing and facilitating a felony, controlled substance offense. Young faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 1. Midkiff pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Brayan Luces, 24, of Columbus, Ohio, admitted that from May to July 2021, he regularly shipped a minimum of 1 kilogram of fentanyl and 1 kilogram of cocaine to an individual in Huntington. The fentanyl and cocaine were transported by vehicle from Columbus to Huntington, where they were provided to an individual on consignment. After the drugs were sold in the Huntington area, Luces would receive the drug proceeds, which were transported by vehicle to Columbus. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Luces’ residence in Columbus on July 22, 2021, and seized 13 kilograms of fentanyl, 2 kilograms of methamphetamine, approximately $26,484 in cash, two firearms, and various magazines and ammunition. Luces pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. Luces faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced July 18.