CHARLESTON — Robert Sanders Jr., 30, of Ashland was sentenced Sept. 13 to 10 years and one month in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in Parkersburg and elsewhere.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Sanders admitted to supplying co-defendants Matthew Edward Depew and Carlo Ramsey with methamphetamine that Depew and Ramsey redistributed in the Parkersburg area between June 2021 and September 2021. During this same time period, another co-defendant, Floyd Dermonta Ramsey, supplied the drug trafficking organization with fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana that originated in Chicago, Illinois.
Sanders pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The other defendants were sentenced to the following prison terms after pleading guilty to felony offenses:
Carlo Ramsey, 57, of Chicago, Illinois, to nine years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine;
Matthew Edward DePew, 31, of Zanesville, Ohio, to five years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine;
Era Dawn Corder, 47, of Parkersburg, to three years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine;
Floyd Dermonta Ramsey, 42, of Chicago, Illinois, to three years for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana;
Ambera Roberts, 35, of Parkersburg, to one year and six months for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
The case resulted from a nearly year-long investigation that also yielded more than a dozen arrests on state criminal complaints in Wood County.
