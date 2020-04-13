HUNTINGTON — Work will begin Monday on the final phase of a project aimed at improving the link between Marshall University and downtown Huntington.
The project, called the Old Main Corridor, has occurred in phases over the course of several years with upgrades to sidewalks and lighting and aesthetic enhancements like new trash bins, benches and trees planted.
Work beginning Monday will focus on improving the north side of the 700 block of 4th Avenue. Vehicular traffic is not expected to be affected. Improvements to the south side of the block will be made at a later date, according to a news release from the city.
The project will cost $455,000 and was awarded to Landcore Builders of Milton. Twenty percent, or $91,000, comes from the City of Huntington’s annual allocation from the Community Development Block Grant program. The remaining costs will come from federal highway funding.
Fourth Avenue, between 8th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard, has already been completed.
The original Old Main Corridor Project plan was developed by the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission and began under Mayor David Felinton in 2003.
The final plan for the Old Main Corridor Project was unveiled in 2008. It included lighting similar to that on 3rd Avenue, a reduction of 4th Avenue to two lanes with left turn lanes at intersections, the construction of bicycle lanes, and refurbishing and widening sidewalks.
Construction on phase I began in 2008 and consisted mostly of altering sidewalks and driving lanes between 8th and 10th streets. Phase II construction improving sidewalks and landscaping between 14th and 16th streets began in 2010. Phase III involved doing more of the same between 13th and 14th streets and was completed in 2012 at a cost of $500,000 using stimulus money and a Transportation Enhancement Grant.