DUNLOW, W.Va. — Heavy rains and flooded roads prompted Wayne County school officials to reschedule a second public hearing on the consolidation of Genoa and Dunlow elementary schools to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Dunlow.
The Wayne County Board of Education held the first of two hearings Monday at Genoa Elementary. More than a dozen individuals spoke out against the proposed plan to close that site and reopen a consolidated school at the Dunlow location.
Thursday’s hearing will serve as the last chance for community members to voice their opinions on the matter before board members vote on the proposed consolidation plan following the public comment period at the meeting.
Members of the public who want to speak at the meeting must sign in before 5 p.m. A sign-in sheet will be available for one hour prior to start time, beginning at 4 p.m.
If the superintendent’s recommendation for consolidation is approved, Dunlow and Genoa would close at the end of the 2019-20 school year and students from both schools would be reassigned, commencing with the 2020-21 school year, to the Dunlow/Genoa Community Elementary School at the site of the current Dunlow Elementary School. If the proposal does not pass, no action will be taken at the end of the 2019-20 academic year.