CHARLESTON -- After 38 days of testimony, a months-long trial, in which Cabell County and Huntington accuse opioid firms of creating and fueling the opioid crisis across Appalachia, heard its last witness.
Two impactful statements were made in the final moments of testimony. The first, a witness said in order to abate the epidemic it will take medical assisted treatment, a question which presiding US District Court Judge David A. Faber had pondered last week.
The final question made by Cabell Attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr. asked if the oversupply of opioids was a causal factor for the crisis, to which Stephenie Colston, a defense witness, said it was one of the contributing factors.
“Under the law we don’t have to prove it’s the only cause. We just have to prove it’s a cause” he said. “Such a simple word in the English language. The difference between A and B may be the entire difference in the entire case.”
The defense attempted to argue Monday Huntington and Cabell County have adequate substance use treatment programs, the vast majority of which receive funding from the federal government.
But the plaintiffs said the communities are hanging on by a thread as the opioid crisis continues to grow and the programs squabble over small allotments of unstable grant funding, which does not pay for basic needs to run the inadequate number of programs available in the area. Colston said Monday the federal funding was not abating a substance use crisis, only addressing it.
Closing arguments will be made in the case July 27-28, after which Faber will start weighing a verdict, in which the governments could see as much as $2.1 billion.
The trial stems from a lawsuit in which the city and county seek nearly $2.6 billion to abate the opioid crisis after AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson shipped more than 127 million dosage units of opioids into the county from 2006 to 2014. At the peak, West Virginia was receiving three times as many opioids as the national average.
The defense, however, blames the Drug Enforcement Administration, doctors' prescribing habits and West Virginians' history of bad health.
Forensic accountant Robert Rufus was the first to take the stand Monday, after he was asked to identify and quantify investments made by the plaintiffs into the opioid crisis. Plaintiff attorney Anthony Majestro said what the city and county spent wasn't based on what was needed; it was based on what they were able to pay.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said in June the city does not have a specific budget line for expenditures on the opioid crisis and said a lot of the money comes from grants, but he added state law says it's the city's responsibility to abate a public nuisance such as the opioid crisis.
He said looking at about six or seven programs, the city and county paid about $136,000, but they received $1.9 million from external funding.
Rufus said he did not see any additional money being budgeted by the city for it, adding the city is on track to have $17 million in rainy day funds. There was a significant increase at the county level, such as payments to the regional jail system, which was as high as $5 million, and in the sheriff's budget of about $500,000, he said.
Rufus then turned to a $2.6 billion abatement plan penned by Caleb Alexander, who testified the plan would halve the number of overdoses, deaths and number of people with substance use disorder over the next 15 years by increasing the focus on prevention, treatment, recovery and special populations.
The plan called for $48.7 million in prevention, $2 billion in treatment, $99 million for recovery and $345.6 million for needs in the special populations.
He questioned why the harm reduction was in the prevention category when it is for active users. He asked the same for health professional education. With those removed, the category is only left with $23.7 million.
He said Alexander's treatment cost calculations called for 365 days of outpatient treatment, but the average outpatient treatment is only 71 days, according to 2018 TEDS data, he said. The reduction of days cuts the $2 billion amount needed for the treatment category by $1.06 billion, he said.
Majestro said the 365 days is weighted to represent an average number of days people are in recovery.
Majestro said even using Rufus’ numbers, the governments would need at least $644 million to fund the abatement plan.
While Alexander estimated that 7,882 Cabell residents live with opioid use disorder (OUD), Rufus said from 2017 to 2019, opioid overdose deaths dropped from 182 to 97 (a reduction of 46.7%), which means the number of people living with OUD is dropping.
Overdoses started to soar again in 2020 and are continuing to rise, however.
Following Rufus, Stephenie Colston, president and CEO at Colston Consulting Group LLC, said a needs assessment typically tells what is needed in addition to current programs, but Alexander’s plan did not do that.
When Farrell asked if the state and federal money was going to abate the opioid crisis, Colston said the money had been a “response.”
Colston said there are four federal government funding buckets for substance use disorder funding including SAPT (Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment) Block Grant, targeted/discretionary funding, Medicaid and Medicare.
SAPT, which covers people without insurance or whose insurance doesn't cover treatment, covers 75% to 80% of substance abuse treatment programs across the country, she said.
The money is sent to the state, which divides it among 13 different comprehensive OUD treatment facilities across the state, including Prestera in Huntington. Those programs then sent the money to the community.
The targeted category focuses its grants on the departments of justice and correctional facilities, the Health Resources and Services Administration and West Virginia's local Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The bulk of funding goes to SAMHA, which gives opioid response grants throughout the state.
AmerisourceBergen attorney Shannon McClure said Christina Mullins, the commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' Bureau for Behavioral Health, wrote to a congressman in 2019 that the state had not spent $148 million, with only $65 million being allocated.
Medicaid serves one-third of West Virginia's 1.8 million people. The Affordable Care Act expanded the number of eligible people. Colston said West Virginia pays only 20% of Medicaid costs, with the federal government covering 80%. Medicaid is a more stable source of funding than grants, she said.
The Affordable Care Act expanded opioid use disorder treatment funding, Colston said. In 2013, 5,837 people were receiving $7 million in funding. In 2017, it expanded to about 34,400 people and $85 million in funding.
Colston said state data show between 2015 to 2020, overdoses from psychostimulants, such as methamphetamines or cocaine, were the leading cause of overdoses. Colston said the substance use crisis shifts from drug to drug over time.
While today it might be psychostimulants, the next it could be an opioid. She added most people with opioid use disorder use more than one drug.
In the end, she agreed there was a public health crisis in Cabell and Huntington, which includes opioid abuse.