HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors Thursday accepted five finalists for university president from the search committee.
The five finalists will be invited to campus for public interviews in the upcoming weeks.
The presidential finalists are, in alphabetical order: Bernard Arulanandam, vice president for research, economic development, and knowledge enterprise, The University of Texas at San Antonio; Bret Danilowicz, provost and vice president for academic affairs, Florida Atlantic University; Robyn Hannigan, provost, Clarkson University; Kathy Johnson, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI); and Brad D. Smith, Marshall alumnus, philanthropist and former CEO of Intuit.
Each finalist will visit the Huntington and South Charleston campuses Oct. 11-19 to meet with members of the university community. The schedule of candidate visits is as follows:
- Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 11-12: Robyn Hannigan
- Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 12-13: Brad Smith
- Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 13-14: Kathy Johnson
- Thursday and Friday, Oct. 14-15: Bernard Arulanandam
- Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 18-19: Bret Danilowicz
The open meetings will be broadcast online at www.marshall.edu/it/livestream.
Community receptions will be held on both the South Charleston and Huntington campuses for each candidate and will be open to the public. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend these open receptions to meet the candidates. The schedule of community receptions and links to submit feedback about the candidate visits will be available on the presidential search website.
Questions and comments can also be e-mailed to presidential-search@marshall.edu.
After reviewing the feedback from the finalists’ campus visits, the Board of Governors is expected to make its final selection at the regularly scheduled board meeting Oct. 28.
The new president’s start date will be determined by their individual circumstances, and will be announced at the conclusion of contract negotiations.
According to Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell, who also chairs the search committee, the finalists were selected following a competitive search process. The university received 107 applications for the position.
“Marshall has an excellent reputation and our presidency is an attractive position,” Farrell said. “The response was even greater than we perhaps anticipated and we are thrilled with the quality of the pool. Forty nominations were submitted directly to the presidential search website. In addition, our search firm received a large number of nominations and identified a broad base of prospective candidates nationally and internationally.
Community members can continue to submit comments and suggestions through the website feedback form or by e-mailing presidential-search@marshall.edu through the end of the search.