IRONTON — Financing has been secured for a new $16 million TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel in Ironton, said Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation.
"Construction is expected to start Monday," Dingus said Friday. "Financing was completed Thursday."
The 109-room, five-story hotel is being built between South 8th and 9th streets and Washington and Adams streets. Construction is expected to take between 12 and 15 months.
The hotel is part of the Gateway Center project along South 9th Street in Ironton that includes a Holiday Inn Express, a Big Boy restaurant and the Armory Smokehouse restaurant at the former Ohio National Guard property. The restaurant, which opened earlier this summer, has an Amish bakery.
The development corporation is a one-third owner of the Marriott, Dingus said earlier this week. The corporation also is among the developers of the Holiday Inn Express. "They have had a 92 percent occupancy rate," he said of the Holiday Inn.
The Marriott is being designed for customers who want extended stays and will have full-size refrigerators and kitchenettes, Dingus said.
Local officials have secured a community development block grant and Appalachian Regional Commission funding for street work, parking lots lighting, utilities, a retaining wall and sidewalks, according to Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization.
When the Mariott project was announced last year, Mike Holtz, president of MPH Hotels, said the project will mean 36 permanent jobs and 100 to 200 construction jobs. The same firm oversaw construction of the Holiday Inn Express.
The hotel will have some two- and three-bedroom suites with microwaves, dishwashers and stovetop burners, according to Holtz.