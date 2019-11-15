HUNTINGTON — A fire in a three-story apartment building in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue, near Marshall University, was quickly extinguished by Huntington firefighters Friday morning.
“We were called to a fire at this location around 11:50 a.m. and when we arrived there was smoke pouring out of an apartment unit on the third floor,” said Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader.
Rader said the fire was contained to the one apartment unit and that all the tenants in the building had been evacuated.
“There was nobody at home in the unit that was on fire. I am not sure how many tenants were inside the building, but everyone made it out safe and there were no injuries,” Rader said.
Rader said one man did not want to leave the building until his cat was located and had to be forced to evacuate by firefighters.
“His cat is safe,” she said.
Rader said the investigation had just started so the cause of the fire had not been determined.
“We just got the fire put out, and we will be here a while cleaning up and doing the investigation so it may take a while before a cause can be determined,” she said.
Fire crews closed down 4th Avenue between 15th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard.