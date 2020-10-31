HUNTINGTON — A small fire inside the 10th Street Huntington Police Department headquarters was extinguished before fire crews could arrive late Friday night.
The fire alarm went off around 11 a.m. at headquarters. A small fire had started on a desk of the second floor Investigations Bureau and was extinguished by the building's sprinkler system.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said the fire appears to be electrical but it will be investigated by Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters.
The Huntington Fire Department responded to the scene.
There were no injuries. Repairs will need to be done to address water damage from the sprinklers.