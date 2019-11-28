WILDFIRE

Natural Resources Police have been on scene with active wildfires in the Smoke Hole area of Grant and Pendleton counties in West Virginia since early Thursday morning.

UPPER TRACT, W.Va. — Fire crews in West Virginia responded to a wildfire in Monongahela National Forest in Pendleton County early Thursday, Nov. 28. The fire is estimated to be burning on 530 acres of both privately owned and federal lands. No structures have burned. One privately owned campground was evacuated Thursday.

The fire is burning on both sides of the South Branch of the Potomac River, including Dry Hollow and Cave Mountain near Eagle Rock, according to a news release from Kelly Bridges, a public affairs officer with the Monongahela National Forest.

Several volunteer fire departments responded Thursday, as well as the West Virginia Division of Forestry and the USDA Forest Service. More resources are expected to arrive Friday, including 30 additional firefighters and a helicopter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. For updates visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6663/.

