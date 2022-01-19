HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday afternoon, the Huntington Fire Department was notified — for the fourth time this week — about a fire at the same vacant structures in the city.
A vacant house in the 900 block of 14th Street in Huntington was on fire and flames spread to the neighboring house, which was also vacant. The fire department responded a little after 1 p.m., and the Huntington Police Department was on scene directing traffic in the area.
Those structures have experienced six fires since August 2021. A fire that started Aug. 30, 2021, at one of the structures injured a man who was inside and spread to the neighboring vacant home. The fire department was able to rescue the man, who has since recovered.
After Tuesday’s fire, Fire Marshal Mat Winters wrote an emergency demolition order to begin the process of tearing down the two vacant homes.
According to fire department officials, what constitutes an emergency demolition order is typically a fire-burnt structure with partial or full collapse that has created an imminent threat to occupants in a nearby structure.
There is an occupied structure north of the two buildings that has sustained mild damage from the fires in the past six months.
Winters said Tuesday’s fire was unattended and was likely started by a homeless person — the reason for the three previous fires at the location this week.
“We definitely see that (increase) in vacant properties during the winter — January and February are typically the worst months,” Winters said. “There’s always that potential that someone has gone in to try to stay warm.”
Winters said the reason that several homes can be threatened by a neighboring fire is because the structures are built closely together. The two structures that will be torn down are connected.
Tuesday’s fire was the largest of the four this week, damaging both structures to the point of being fully collapsed inside.
Asbestos testers went to the property Wednesday morning. Once the testing is completed, the demolition process will start. The two structures could be torn down within 48 hours, according to Huntington city officials.
West Virginia State Fire Marshal Kenneth Tyree on Wednesday also reminded residents of fire safety practices in response to the dozens of lives lost in residential housing fires across the nation.
“As your State Fire Marshal, I commend you — the public, homeowners and landlords of apartment properties as well as owners of high-rise building properties — for the care and concern displayed in our state. To keep us all safe from the tragedy of fire, I invite those who may have concerns or questions or who seek solutions and remedies to these to contact your local fire department or the Office of the State Fire Marshal for assistance,” Tyree wrote in a news release.
The fire safety reminders included maintaining portable heating and cooking appliances, maintaining proper fire protection equipment, practicing fire escape plans and keeping igniting devices such as lighters and matches out of children’s reach.