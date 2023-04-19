The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

randy james

West Virginia Fire Chiefs Association President Randy James discusses the need for additional funding for volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services during a legislative committee meeting on Tuesday. 

 Will Price | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The lack of funding for West Virginia’s volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services has reached a crisis level, according to testimony Tuesday during an interim legislative committee meeting.

Volunteer fire departments haven’t seen a state budget line-item increase since 2005 and the emergency medical services have never had one, West Virginia Fire Chiefs Association President Randy James said Tuesday to the Joint Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

