2019 1011 fireparade 01.jpg
Huntington’s 66th annual Fire Prevention Parade passes down 4th Avenue on Oct. 10, 2019, in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington’s 67th annual Fire Prevention Parade has been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns in the area.

The parade, which typically brings in fire departments from across the region to raise awareness about fire safety, was scheduled for Oct. 5, during National Fire Prevention Week.

“We held out hope that the city of Huntington could host the parade this year, which has become a fall tradition in our community,” Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said in a release. “As we got closer to the scheduled date, however, it became apparent that it would not be safe to move forward with it.”

Next year’s parade is scheduled for Oct. 4, 2021.

