Charlie Hensley, left, collects money from passing vehicles as the Huntington Fire Department and IAFF Local 289 conduct their annual boot drive on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Huntington. The money raised will go toward buying Christmas presents for children at the Huntington City Mission.
HUNTINGTON — Local firefighters came together Tuesday to raise money for children’s Christmas presents.
The Huntington Fire Department and IAFF Local 289 held their annual boot drive in downtown Huntington.
The funds collected will buy gifts for children at Huntington City Mission.
The drive took place on 5th Avenue and 9th Street and at 3rd Avenue and 20th Street.
The Huntington City Mission, 624 10th St., is a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian organization that seeks to meet various needs of those who are homeless or are at risk of being homeless in the community.
