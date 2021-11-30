The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Local firefighters came together Tuesday to raise money for children’s Christmas presents.

The Huntington Fire Department and IAFF Local 289 held their annual boot drive in downtown Huntington.

The funds collected will buy gifts for children at Huntington City Mission.

The drive took place on 5th Avenue and 9th Street and at 3rd Avenue and 20th Street.

The Huntington City Mission, 624 10th St., is a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian organization that seeks to meet various needs of those who are homeless or are at risk of being homeless in the community.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.