HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington firefighters received minor injuries while fighting a suspicious house fire Wednesday morning in the 3500 block of 5th Avenue in Guyandotte.
The two received minor knee injuries. One stepped through a weak spot in the floor and twisted his knee, said Fire Chief Jan Rader.
One refused treatment, while the other was taken to a local hospital out of precaution. He has already returned to duty.
Rader said firefighting is a dangerous profession, which is why firefighters do investigations and follow procedures when fighting fires.
The report of the fire came in around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Rader said there were people living in the home.
The fire was deemed suspicious and the fire marshal is investigating the cause. Rader said more information will be available once the investigation is complete.