HUNTINGTON — Huntington Firefighters IAFF Local 289 Union helped to serve more than 500 plates of food to community members at Jewel City Seafood on Monday as part of a fundraiser to help support a fellow firefighter.

For $6 a plate, participants received fried fish, fries, coleslaw and a drink. Funds raised at the “Fish Fry for a Fireman” event will go to a Huntington firefighter recently diagnosed with cancer. The union stated on Facebook the funds will help the man’s family in dealing with medical costs and other bills due to hours of work lost and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firefighter’s union is also selling shirts and sweatshirts in support of that firefighter. Anyone interested can call 304-963-2681 for more information.

