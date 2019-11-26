HUNTINGTON — Firefighters stood near two Huntington intersections on Tuesday, collecting money for their annual City Mission Kid’s Christmas Boot Drive.
The drive is held every year by members of the International Association of Firefighters Local 289 to buy toys for children at the Huntington City Mission. The group raised $7,826 this year thanks to the generosity of passing motorists. That generosity was especially needed this year because of a large number of children currently at the City Mission, said Huntington Deputy Fire Chief Ray Canafax.
Last year, firefighters raised a little more than $7,000.
Firefighters will purchase toys and deliver them to the shelter at a later date.