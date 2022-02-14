HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Firemen Civil Service Commission reviewed a promotion eligibility list after a recent test.
The commission accepted a promotion list with points awarded for appeals on four questions on a captain promotion test as recommended by McCann Associates during its Tuesday meeting.
Fire Chief Jan Rader said the testing company received a total of 31 appeals for test questions.
The commission also approved two amendments to its rules and regulations. They both address errors. The first relates to the number of books used in promotional eligibility tests, which would now be “as few as possible” instead of two books and a reference, so the testing company can accommodate different testing levels. The second amendment repeats a line from an earlier section in a newer section.
In other business, the commission re-elected Charles Bagley III to serve as chairman. At the end of the meeting, Rader thanked Bagley as he was on the commission when she started at the fire department and is still on it as she enters retirement. Last month, the city of Huntington announced Rader will step into a new role as the director of the Mayor’s Council on Public Health and Drug Control Policy. Her retirement is effective Feb. 11. Bagley in return thanked Rader for her service to the Huntington Fire Department.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
