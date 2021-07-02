HUNTINGTON — Several events will happen in the local area this weekend in celebration of Independence Day. Here’s when and where you can find them.
July 2
In Huntington, celebrations will be occurring with a collaboration between 9th Street Live and Dawg Dazzle, the two events coming together to celebrate both the nation’s independence and the city’s 150th anniversary. The event will take place on 3rd Avenue between 9th and 10th streets.
For the first time in the event’s extensive history, it is completely free, with no purchases or tickets required to attend. It will feature music from Austin Adkins and the Coal Dust Holler Band, Madhouse and Rob McNurlin and the Beatnik Cowboys. Joslyn & the Sweet Compression will be performing on 9th Street as a part of 9th Street Live.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. in downtown Huntington, and will conclude around 10 p.m. with a classic Dawg Dazzle fireworks display.
In Wayne County, a celebration will occur in the Town of Wayne’s Wayne Park at 6 p.m. Located on Kenova Avenue, the event will feature a “dunk the mayor” booth from 6 to 7 p.m., a smores-roasting campfire from 7 to 8 p.m., live music at 8 p.m. and a fireworks display at 10 p.m. The music will be provided by the Yesteryear Rock ‘n’ Roll Oldies Show, and will feature music from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.
July 3
In Hurricane, a parade will take place on Main Street at 2 p.m., with free activities in Hurricane City Park from 3 to 8 p.m. Activities will include inflatables, a petting zoo and free ice cream, snow cones, cotton candy, watermelon slices, hot dogs and T-shirts. In addition, a hot dog eating contest will take place at 4 p.m.; magician Mark Wood will be on stage at 5 p.m. and Nashville country recording artist Eric Burgett will be on stage from 6 to 8 p.m. As per usual, fireworks will be set off at Water Tank Hill past Hurricane Middle School at 10 p.m.
In Buffalo, West Virginia, the annual parade will be conducted at 1 p.m., and a fireworks display will be held at 10 p.m. near the Toyota Plant.
A fireworks display will be conducted at Milton, West Virginia, behind the Milton Pre-K building “at dusk.”
The Village of South Point, Ohio will be hosting a “cruise-in” event at 6 p.m., and will feature several food vendors set up at both of the village’s parks. Fireworks will be displayed along the Ohio River beginning at 9:50 p.m.
In Huntington, the Heritage Farm Summer Festival will occur at Heritage Farm Museum and Village from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature wagon rides, animal encounters and old-fashioned homemade ice cream. In addition, Paws at Pullman will occur at Pullman Square from 9 a.m. to noon, and is a pet-friendly get-together event whose proceeds will benefit Little Victories Animal Rescue.
In Wayne County, a patriotic concert will be held in Kenova by the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band at Kenova Town Square at 7 p.m.
July 4
In Charleston, a 20-minute fireworks display will occur at 9:45 p.m. on MacCorkle Avenue across from Leon Sullivan Way. During this time, Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Greenbrier Street to Court Street. During the demonstration, Pikewood Media Group/West Virginia Radio Corporation will be playing patriotic music on all of their stations, including V100, 580 WCHS, 98.7 The Beat, Today’s New Country 107.3 WKAZ and 96.1 WKWS.
In Barboursville, The Village will be hosting its yearly celebration featuring food provided by local food trucks, beginning at 6 p.m. A fireworks display will be conducted at the Brickyard beginning at 10 p.m.
In Wayne County, a fireworks display will occur in Lavalette at 10 p.m. The display will be performed by Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, and was facilitated by a partnership between Baker’s Towing and Giovanni’s Lavalette.