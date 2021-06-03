ASHLAND — Ashland in Motion (AIM) will bring the sixth annual Firkin Fest to downtown Ashland on Winchester Avenue during Father’s Day weekend on Saturday, June 19, according to a news release.
Tickets for the craft beer festival are available at https://bit.ly/3vHpMwP. The event will offer live music, local food trucks, regional retailers and 100 beers to choose from.
For those 21 and older, general admission presale tickets are $40; day of event cost is $45. VIP admission presale tickets are $59; day of event cost is $69. Tickets may be purchased online only.
General admission ticket includes 10 craft beer tasting tickets, event entry at 2 p.m., live music, access to food trucks, vendors and free water. VIP ticket includes 10 craft beer tasting tickets and official Firkin Fest mini mug, early bird admission beginning at 1 p.m., VIP limited edition T-shirt, Visit Ashland lanyard, live music, access to food trucks and vendors. Firkin Fest tasting tickets are equivalent to 3 ounces of craft beer. Guests may purchase an additional three craft beer tasting tickets for $10 the day of the event.
Fewer than 1,000 tickets are available for purchase. Admission to Firkin Fest is free to designated drivers and those who do not want to sample the beer.
Music will be performed by Patrick McKnight, Cole Chaney, Corduroy Brown, Massing and Shelby Lore.
Food trucks were by invitation-only this year and include Fat Boy Q, Hillbilly Hibachi, Dragonfly Outdoor Café, Suplex Tacos, Matney’s Wood Fired Pizza and Kona Ice.
Event proceeds will benefit nonprofit organization Ashland in Motion and sponsor future events and community initiatives. Individuals and nonprofit organizations interested in volunteering can email Elizabeth.Hensley@ashlandinmotion.org.
For more information, visit @AshlandinMotion on Facebook.