HANGING ROCK, Ohio — A Columbus, Ohio, firm plans to invest $4 million to retrofit the former Dow Chemical Ethafoam plant west of Ironton and bring 55 jobs to the site within the next five years, according to a company news release.
Engineered Profiles LLC announced plans to expand to southern Ohio with the addition of a production facility in Lawrence County.
The investment includes buying new machinery and equipment for a 93,000-square-foot space.
“We are excited to expand our manufacturing footprint in the Southern Ohio Industrial District,” said Mike Davis, Engineered Profiles president and chief executive officer, in the release. “We are grateful for the support of Lawrence Economic Development Corporation and JobsOhio as we expand geographically to better serve our customers while building a healthy manufacturing community full of competitive wage jobs.”
The company employs more than 350 at its production facility in Columbus.
“Not only can we achieve sustainable growth to support our customers’ needs, it’s also an opportunity to create jobs, support the local workforce and add to our team of long-standing employees,” said Matt Fenneman, vice president of sales and marketing for Engineered Profiles.
The company plans to have a $2.2 million annual payroll with the 55 employees within the next five years, according to the release.
Engineered Profiles plans to hire machine operators, tool and die makers and maintenance professionals at the plant in Lawrence County. Employees will receive competitive pay, benefits and on-the-job training, according to the release.
