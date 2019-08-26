GRAYSON, Ky. — The Kentucky Public Service Commission has selected a firm to review the management of Grayson Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. and evaluate whether the electric distribution cooperative should be merged with another utility.
The company serves about 14,150 customers in Carter, Elliott, Greenup, Lawrence, Lewis and Rowan counties in Eastern Kentucky. It is one of 16 electric distribution cooperatives that purchases power from the East Kentucky Power Cooperative, according to a release.
The commission has selected Vantage Energy Consulting, a Florida-based company, to conduct the review. The review was ordered after a rate case uncovered a number of problems with the utility's operations and finances, according to the release.
The Public Service Commission ordered the audit after the utility's management ignored an order to improve its finances and operations, according to the release. That and other issues from a current case are "evidence of gross management" that has placed a financial burden on ratepayers, according to the release.
The utility will pay the cost of the review. That cost is not to exceed $124,060. The review is to be completed in early 2020.
The report will serve as the basis for a corrective action plan that will be agreed upon by the parties. Grayson Rural Electric Cooperative will be expected to implement any changes under monitoring by the Public Service Commission, according to the release.