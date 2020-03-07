HUNTINGTON — The first case of the new coronavirus was confirmed in Kentucky on Friday.
The positive test came back Friday afternoon and the patient, whose age was not given, is in isolation in Lexington, according to The Associated Press.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said more information on the subject would be released later, adding that “there is no need to panic” and the threat to the general population remains low, the AP said.
Despite more than 160 total cases nationwide and the new confirmed case in neighboring Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that there are no confirmed diagnoses of the novel coronavirus — COVID-19 — in West Virginia or Ohio.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed five possible cases of the virus in the state were sent to the CDC for testing in the past week; so far, one case is confirmed negative, with four still under investigation.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 10 people had been tested, with eight negative results and two pending. The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported that of 10 tested, one person tested positively for the virus, seven people were ruled out as negative and two remain pending.
Forty-four states, including Kentucky, have implemented state testing measures to facilitate quicker turnarounds, as opposed to the three- to five-day period it takes for results to come back from CDC facilities, and reported a greater number of patients to be evaluated.
West Virginia DHHR officials confirmed Friday that the state’s public health lab has received one testing kit, which will run 400-500 tests once it completes its validation process, with another kit expected to arrive shortly.
Centralized testing is scheduled to begin next week. However, because West Virginia does not have any current evidence of an active spread, DHHR officials said testing is only recommended for those who have a combination of cold or respiratory tract symptoms and a potential source of exposure.
Health care providers typically will arrange testing for symptomatic patients when individuals have come in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient or traveled from an affected area.
The Ohio Department of Health also said the state will begin testing locally over the weekend, leaving just four other states unable to test for the virus without transfer to CDC facilities.
Although public health officials agree the current threat of COVID-19 in West Virginia and surrounding areas remains low, communities, schools and organizations are preparing for its spread while trying to keep public fear at a minimum.
West Virginia University’s Dr. Clay Marsh released a statement to students Friday clearing up common misconceptions about the coronavirus as well as advice on necessary precautions.
According to Marsh, the virus shares symptoms with the common cold, is spread person-to-person through droplets from coughing or sneezing, and cannot be spread through house pets or packages from affected areas.
Additionally, based on data from South Korea, a country that has practiced widespread testing of its citizens, less than 1% of those who tested positive for the virus needed hospitalization, and only about 0.3% of patients died.
Marsh reminded the public that various strains of influenza have caused more deaths worldwide this year than COVID-19.
West Virginia University, as well as the West Virginia Department of Education, also launched individual web pages dedicated to families, students and educators concerned about the virus.
“The health and safety of our children and those working in our schools is our utmost priority,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “We are constantly monitoring the situation and providing updates to our counties as new information becomes available.”
Currently, the WVDE has no plans to cancel any countywide or statewide school events or activities.
In the interim, public health officials continue to urge people to avoid close contact with those who are sick, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth, stay home when sick, and practice frequent handwashing for a minimum of 20 seconds.
According to the West Virginia DHHR, active planning among communities, medical professionals as well as state, local and federal officials is ongoing.