HUNTINGTON — Kelli Johnson said when people talk about Huntington’s Fairfield neighborhood, they often focus on negative aspects without realizing what actually bubbles underneath the surface.
Johnson, a Marshall University assistant professor and librarian II, said the neighborhood actually has a vibrant and rich history that stems from the civil rights movement, a history that has largely been overlooked until now.
Last year, Johnson received a National Park Service grant to record and preserve the histories of many of the people, places and things that make up that history. Now, the first two chapters of the project have been released through the Marshall Special Collections.
The first chapter focuses on the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church and the Frederick Douglass Junior and Senior High School, two important places in Huntington’s African American history. Shortly, she will release another chapter on Memphis Tennessee Garrison, a prominent civil rights leader who resided in Huntington in her later years.
In her research, Johnson discovered several people knew Garrison personally before she died in 1988.
“She was absolutely amazing for the time that she lived in, and the things that she did were so far ahead of the field,” Johnson said. “She was such an amazing person. We were so lucky to have her in town.”
Johnson’s oral history project was sparked when two well-respected leaders in the community — longtime City Council member Sandra Clements and retired Marshall professor Delores Johnson — turned over their pictorial history project to her for it to be included into Marshall Special Collections.
From there, Johnson worked on a project with students interviewing their elders about life during the civil rights movement. She realized that many of the students had never heard the stories before and were unaware of their own histories.
“When we had an end-of-project party and we heard from the kids, they were amazed because they had never asked their grandparents these questions before,” she said. “They asked about going to a segregated school or being the first black cheerleader. It made me excited, but also sort of sad that these kids don’t know these stories.”
Johnson said the next phase of her research will focus on collecting interviews from as many people who lived through the era as possible. Originally, the plan was to train seniors to interview one another about their experiences.
However, with the novel coronavirus outbreak, that plan has been placed on hold, Johnson said. Instead, the stories will be collected through phone interviews to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Johnson said future topics that will be covered by her project include the Barnett Hospital, the Fairfield Stadium and one of the several social clubs exclusive to African Americans that operated in the city.
“There’s just such a rich, vibrant history,” she said. “It’s not a project that is going to end soon.”
To access the African American History in Huntington collection, visit mds.marshall.edu/african_american_pub/.