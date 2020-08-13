HUNTINGTON — After almost six months of pandemic response, the first death related to COVID-19 has been reported in Lawrence County, Ohio.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported the death Thursday, but did not provide details about the person.
The report came after a surge of new positive cases in the county, some possibly stemming from an outbreak at a nursing home in Ironton, reported last week. Georgia Dillon, health commissioner, said she did not have figures on the outbreak at the nursing home, but said they were doing a good job of containing the outbreak. She said the outbreak may be linked back to visitation, but it was not clear.
Despite the surge, Lawrence County maintained its orange, level 2 health advisory status by the state, which is updated every Thursday. The advisory system takes into account whether a surge of cases is in the congregate setting or the community.
Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county Thursday, with patients ranging in age from 19 to 85. There are 178 active cases out of 346 total. Two new hospitalizations were reported, for eight total, with one in the ICU.
Statewide, 1,171 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 105,426, as well as 21 new deaths, for a total of 3,755.
In West Virginia, 143 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, for a total of 8,151, and no new deaths, with the total remaining at 153. Hospitalizations dipped slightly but remained high.
On Thursday, the state stopped reporting probable cases separately, as to be more in line with the rest of the country.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (29), Berkeley (720), Boone (112), Braxton (8), Brooke (70), Cabell (431), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (160), Gilmer (17), Grant (131), Greenbrier (92), Hampshire (84), Hancock (112), Hardy (62), Harrison (238), Jackson (165), Jefferson (302), Kanawha (1,020), Lewis (28), Lincoln (96), Logan (276), Marion (195), Marshall (130), Mason (67), McDowell (62), Mercer (216), Mineral (125), Mingo (195), Monongalia (962), Monroe (20), Morgan (31), Nicholas (39), Ohio (271), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (125), Putnam (204), Raleigh (276), Randolph (212), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (16), Taylor (60), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (214), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (266) and Wyoming (43).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 203 active cases.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported one new positive case of COVID-19: a 66-year-old woman isolating at home. There are 20 active cases in the county out of 197 total cases. Four people have died.
Statewide, 785 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 37,686, as well as six new deaths, for a total of 796.
More than 56,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Thursday, for a total of 5,176,018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 165,148 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.