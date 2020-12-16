HUNTINGTON — Kentucky’s first shipments of the new COVID-19 vaccine have reached their designated hospitals after the final batch arrived in Paducah on Wednesday.
The Pfizer-BioNTech doses arrived at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. Ten other hospitals around the state received shipments that started arriving Monday.
Kentucky got about 38,000 doses from Pfizer. Most of it will be used to inoculate health care workers and nursing home residents and staff.
“A corner has been turned as we begin vaccinating our heroes who’ve been battling on the front lines of this virus,” Mercy Health-Lourdes president Michael Yungmann said in a release from the Governor’s Office. “While it has been a long year, today is a day for celebration.”
The Governor’s Office reported 2,898 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, for a total of 230,693, along with 23 deaths, for a total of 2,262.
In Boyd County, the health department reported 21 new cases, for a total of 2,622, with patients’ ages ranging from 5 to 65. There were also two new virus-related deaths in the county — a 56-year-old man and 79-year-old man — for a total of 40.
In West Virginia, there were 1,141 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, for a total of 66,849, and 27 new deaths, for a total of 1,039.
Among the deaths reported were a 53-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 84-year-old woman from Cabell County and an 82-year-old man from Putnam County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (575), Berkeley (4,745), Boone (841), Braxton (187), Brooke (1,069), Cabell (4,134), Calhoun (112), Clay (211), Doddridge (178), Fayette (1,407), Gilmer (258), Grant (606), Greenbrier (963), Hampshire (682), Hancock (1,378), Hardy (553), Harrison (2,123), Jackson (941), Jefferson (1,914), Kanawha (7,282), Lewis (359), Lincoln (578), Logan (1,261), Marion (1,310), Marshall (1,711), Mason (836), McDowell (755), Mercer (1,935), Mineral (1,900), Mingo (1,151), Monongalia (4,319), Monroe (491), Morgan (482), Nicholas (521), Ohio (2,067), Pendleton (193), Pleasants (219), Pocahontas (303), Preston (1,147), Putnam (2,528), Raleigh (2,166), Randolph (947), Ritchie (265), Roane (244), Summers (334), Taylor (516), Tucker (244), Tyler (250), Upshur (661), Wayne (1,391), Webster (111), Wetzel (541), Wirt (164), Wood (3,813) and Wyoming (977).
In Ohio, the state Department of Health said it was experiencing technical difficulties during the day, but said there was a total of 584,766 cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 7,777 deaths related to the virus.
More than 201,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Wednesday, for a total of 16,519,668, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 302,992 deaths related to the virus.