HUNTINGTON — While the first day of winter will bring a chance of rain to the Tri-State Monday, the National Weather Service says snow is likely for Christmas Day on Friday.
Monday’s high will be near 49 with a chance of rain. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be sunny and clear in the 40s and 50s. Christmas Eve Thursday brings more rain with a high of 53, then temperatures are expected to drop Thursday night turning the rain into snow. By Christmas Day Friday, the high drops to 22 with a possibility for more snow.
The West Virginia Department of Highways is preparing for the potential increased precipitation.
“Currently we have some transportation workers off due to COVID quarantines,” said Maintenance Engineer, Jim Moore, P.E. “However, our human resources staff is diligently working to clear those who have fulfilled the requirements of our stringent return-to-work policy, and we have shifted disforce and former maintenance employees from other organizations to cover the remaining plow-truck vacancies. We keep our people safe and follow Governor Justice’s COVID-19 guidelines, while keeping the public safe on the roads. Heavy snowfalls or extremely cold temperatures below 20 degrees create hazardous conditions, so we ask that the public allow extra time for travel.”
Snowplow drivers across the state remind the public to keep their distance from the plows, to avoid salt as it exits the plow. The plows are heavy, and difficult to maneuver, especially when visibility is low. Management works to arrange schedules for employees to cover routes in cases where employees are currently quarantined.
Road conditions and updates can be found online at www.WV511.org.