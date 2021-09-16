HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams will continue community walks through Huntington neighborhoods this fall.
A city of Huntington news release said the walks were “an effort to motivate residents to become more active.” The first of the “Walks with the Mayor” will be Monday, Sept. 20, in Gallaher Village, which is City Council District 7.
“This is a great way to demonstrate to the community that we should get outside more and see firsthand the concerns that our neighbors have,” Williams said in the release. “City Hall isn’t just a building at the corner of 5th Avenue and 8th Street. I want our residents to know that I’m willing to walk the extra mile to hear and see how their neighborhoods can be improved.”
Williams will meet with residents of the neighborhood at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Norway Avenue and Cedar Street before beginning the walk, the release said. In addition to the mayor, representatives of the Huntington Water Quality Board and Police, Fire, Public Works, and Development and Planning departments will be in attendance.
The second walk will be Wednesday, Sept. 22, in Guyandotte, which is City Council District 9. That walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. as well. Future walks will be announced on a weekly basis. The release said the mayor and members of his administration will join City Council members for the walks in all nine districts.
