ASHLAND - A fitness festival, sidewalk chalk competition, cruise-in and more are planned as part of August's First Friday event in Ashland.
First Friday will take place Friday, Aug. 2, in downtown Ashland on Winchester Avenue. Activities take place from 5 p.m. until midnight.
The Festival of Fitness will feature over 20 fitness activities, demonstrations and health information. The Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition will feature 12 local and regional artists working on the sidewalks of Winchester Avenue beginning at 3 p.m. The First Friday Cruise-in will feature cars, trucks, Jeeps and bikes.
There will also be water activities and inflatables for children.
In addition, Ashland Family Resource Center will be on site to promote the "Stuff the Bus" initiative. The resource center will accept donations of school supplies for local students and families.
For more information regarding First Friday opportunities and activities, contact ashlandinmotion@gmail.com.