ASHLAND — First Friday events return to downtown Ashland on May 7, according to Ashland in Motion executive director Holly Stone.
A scaled-down version of events is planned for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 7, according to Stone. The focus for this season is the health and safety of community residents while they enjoy being outside with family and friends in downtown Ashland, Stone said.
The block party will feature a cruise-in, live music, an outdoor beer garden, extended downtown shopping hours and children’s activities, according to a news release.
First Friday events primarily are held on Winchester Avenue, but the district runs between Carter and Greenup avenues and from 14th to 18th streets.
“Ashland is beautiful in the spring, and we are looking forward to providing a safe, outdoor event,” Stone said. “As we re-emerge from the distance COVID has put between downtown and its people, First Friday is the perfect opportunity to create the experiences we have been missing.”
Additional First Friday events are scheduled for June 6, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1, according to Elizabeth Hensley, Ashland in Motion director of strategic communications.
For more information about First Friday events and activities, contact Hensley at Elizabeth.Hensley@ashlandinmotion.org or visit Ashland in Motion on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AshlandinMotion.