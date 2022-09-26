HUNTINGTON — Explorer Academy’s first grade students traveled to the Cabell County Career Technology Center Thursday to get an up close look at a fraction of the programs they could study when they are older.
The first-graders took turns watching welding, creating hall passes and recycling bins for their classrooms and even practicing their spraying skills with paint guns filled with water with Cabell County Career Technology Center students.
Career Technology Center Principal Frank Barnett said bringing the young students in to see what programs are available can get them interested in an early age for not only the programs when they are in high school, but also to join summer programs when they are in fifth grade.
“It gives them an idea of maybe this is something they want to do down the road if they have a good time,” Barnett said. “Something like this will translate into many different things, it may excite them about coming to our summer camp that we do when they get old enough, or if they have parents or siblings that are working in these fields, they get to actually experience what they are doing.”
Having elementary students visit also gives the high schoolers a chance to practice teaching different components of their trades, Barnett said, as if they were talking to new students or apprentices.
Karma Peyton, 7, said the classes visiting are working on projects, and they visited the Cabell County Career Technical Center to learn about tools.
“We’re visiting because we need to learn about tools because we’re making a big project for our classroom,” she said. “We’re making it, but we don’t have any tools so we have to come here to learn about them.”
Peyton said she had fun and liked learning what students from other schools were working on for their classes. She also said some of the equipment was “kind of crazy” because of how big the machines are or how quickly they work, such as the machines used by welding students.
Explorer Academy teacher Amy Roe said their current reading module is focused on tools and how tools help in different ways. Roe said seeing the trades up close can give them ideas about what they want to do with their futures, and it can show them there is more than one way to get into a field as they grow up.
“It’s good for these kids to be exposed to this type of work to where they know that they don’t necessarily have to go to college to get an academic degree because they could come here and learn a trade,” she said.
Career Technology Center senior Anthony Adkins, 17, is currently studying the school’s welding program but has also studied building technology as a freshman and machine trades for his sophomore and junior years. Adkins said his favorite part of the elementary students visiting each year is seeing their smiling faces, and he is happy to see the students learn about trades and start thinking about how they could go into the Cabell County Career Technology Center when they are older.
“It’s great; this gives them a look into what they can do in life,” he said. “You bring them in here, and they look at all this stuff, and they think it’s cool and maybe they want to do it one day.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.