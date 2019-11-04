HUNTINGTON — As two Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies continue to recover at home from shooting injuries sustained during a warrant execution last week, the first court hearing has been set for the father of the alleged shooter.
Michael Lane Pinkerman, 56, is charged with two felony counts of attempt to commit a felony and accessory to attempted first-degree murder. His bond is set at $300,000 cash only.
His first court appearance has been set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Cabell County Magistrate Court. A magistrate will determine at the hearing if there is enough probable cause for Pinkerman to be held on the bond. Pinkerman could also waive his right to the hearing.
Pinkerman’s son, Michael Lane Pinkerman II, was killed Oct. 30 by Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly firing multiple shots at deputies who came to serve a search warrant at the men’s Blue Sulphur Road home in Ona. Two officers were struck by gunfire before returning fire and fatally shooting the younger Pinkerman.
Cpl. Jim Johnston was shot twice in the back, but was protected by his bulletproof vest. Deputy Jared Cremeans was shot through one hand and his shoulder. His other hand was struck by a bullet, and another grazed his head. He was also shot twice in the chest, but was wearing a bulletproof vest.
Johnston was released from the hospital shortly after the Oct. 30 shooting, while Cremeans was released sometime Friday after undergoing surgery. They’re now recovering at home.
It is not clear whether the men will attend Wednesday’s hearing.
The investigation into the younger Pinkerman began after a shooting occurred sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday last week at the Ona Volunteer Fire Department in which someone had fired 13 shots into the front bay doors of the facility. A fire engine and rescue truck were damaged as a result.
Pinkerman II was a former member of the department until he was removed recently. That, along with firefighter statements and camera footage taken at the time showing a vehicle matching Pinkerman II’s, pointed to him as a suspect.
Deputies went to speak with the younger Pinkerman but were told to leave the property until they obtained a warrant, which they did after learning he was in possession of a 9 mm handgun reported stolen in Arizona.
When the sheriff’s department’s tactical team returned at about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 to serve a search warrant in connection with the firearm, the elder Pinkerman braced himself against the door, refusing to open. The door was breached twice before Pinkerman II started firing upon the deputies, a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court said, and the two deputies were struck.
The tactical team then entered the home and fatally shot Pinkerman II.
The elder Pinkerman was also struck by gunfire in the hand and the hip while attempting to block entry into the home.
The West Virginia State Police has taken over the investigation.
