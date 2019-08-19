HUNTINGTON — Unlimited Future, Inc., is partnering with local resource organizations to host the first Huntington Entrepreneurship Meetup from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at The Progress Building, 418 8th St., Huntington.

The event includes a panel session, networking and more.

"We want to provide attendees space to connect with resources and learn more about entrepreneurship resources in Huntington," said Sarah Bostic, operations director at Unlimited Future.

For more information, contact Bostic at 304-697-3007 or sarah@unlimitedfuture.org.

