HUNTINGTON — More than 100 kids took advantage of the first-ever Huntington Community Church and A.D. Lewis Community Center Kids Camp this week.
The free day camp aimed to bring the gospel to children through fun and games, plus good food.
"Really, a lot of the people dreaming this up grew up going to summer and church camps, but we realized it's not an option for all kids," Levi Casto said. "So we thought, how can we live missionly and build better relationships with the kids in our backyard?"
The Huntington Community Church was born in 2009 when a group from First Baptist Church of Kenova saw a spiritual need at Marshall University and surrounding areas. Originally called the Marshall Community Fellowship, the church has a large university student presence.
The church has been fostering a relationship with the A.D. Lewis Community Center, both to connect with local youth and plug the young adult members into the community.