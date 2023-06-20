The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia celebrated its 160th birthday Tuesday with festivities featuring cake, punch and music at the Culture Center in Charleston.

In addition to first lady Cathy Justice and Babydog, Gov. Jim Justice was joined on stage by 65 youths from across the state who are participating this week in the West Virginia Ambassadors Camp, an educational summer camp open to the state’s eighth graders.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

