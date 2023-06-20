West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice sits on stage with first lady Cathy Justice and Justice family pet, Babydog, while Randall Reid-Smith, right, curator of the state Department of Arts, Culture and History, welcomes guests to West Virginia’s 160 birthday celebration Tuesday at the Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.
The winning West Virginia Birthday Punch, Cindy Scott’s “Mountain Mama’s Refresher,” is served up to the crowd during the state’s 160th birthday celebration Tuesday at the Culture Center in Charleston.
ABOVE: West Virginia Ambassador Camp campers sing “The West Virginia Hills” during the celebration of West Virginia’s 160th birthday on Tuesday at the Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.
West Virginia Deputy State Superintendent of Schools Michele Blatt taps first lady Cathy Justice’s shoulders with a sword on Tuesday, inducting her into the Golden Horseshoe Society as an honorary member. Justice was nominated for the honor by Greenbrier County Superintendent Jeff Bryant.
CHARLESTON — West Virginia celebrated its 160th birthday Tuesday with festivities featuring cake, punch and music at the Culture Center in Charleston.
In addition to first lady Cathy Justice and Babydog, Gov. Jim Justice was joined on stage by 65 youths from across the state who are participating this week in the West Virginia Ambassadors Camp, an educational summer camp open to the state’s eighth graders.
