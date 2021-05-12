The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

First lady Jill Biden plans to visit West Virginia on Thursday, accompanied by Charleston native Jennifer Garner.

First lady Jill Biden’s visit to the Mountain State will be cut short due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Calhoun County.

The first lady along with actor Jennifer Garner and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin were set to visit Arnoldsburg Elementary School, about an hour northeast of Charleston, Thursday morning but had to cancel that visit due because schools are closed for in-person classes in Calhoun County.

Biden, Garner and Manchin will maintain the rest of their schedule, which includes a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination center at Capital High School in Charleston on Thursday afternoon. The trio is expected to deliver remarks at the clinic.

Reach Lacie Pierson at lacie.pierson@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-1723 or follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

