HUNTINGTON — Live music returns to Huntington for the first time in over a year Friday with the “Mountain Stage” City of Huntington’s 150th Anniversary Celebration at 7:30 p.m. in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Angela Jones, director of marketing and external affairs with the Marshall Artists Series, said she’s excited for people to be able to enjoy the show since live performances have been postponed for so long.
“I hope people come out and enjoy a great evening of live music,” Jones said. “It’s been a while for people, and to be able to do something in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium is super exciting for us because it’s a new venue for us to do any kind of entertainment.”
The “Mountain Stage” event will be the first large musical performance hosted by the Marshall Artists Series since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. The show is also helping celebrate Huntington’s 150th anniversary of becoming a city, which Jones said is partly why the event will feature local indie-rock band Ona.
Ona formed in Huntington in 2013 and has grown from a small local band to a band that has toured with country singer Tyler Childers. Jones said this is not the first time Ona has performed with “Mountain Stage,” but the Marshall Artists Series wanted to include someone local for the city’s anniversary celebration.
“We don’t work with ‘Mountain Stage’ every year, but we have worked with them over the years and collaborated to help curate some of the performers,” she said. “This particular show, particularly with Ona, is because the concert is also going to be part of the City of Huntington’s 150th Anniversary Celebration, so we had hoped to get somebody from this area to represent Huntington.”
The other “Mountain Stage” performers include singer and pianist A.J. Croce, rock-and-roll and soul band St. Paul & the Broken Bones and blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland.
Jones said the performers are strong vocalists and bands with big sounds, and she is excited for people to hear the stadium filled with music.
In order to keep everyone safe, the seating will be socially distanced and limited to the west side of the stadium. Jones said the 2020 football season allowed for ample test runs on how to get people in and out of the stadium safely, and all attendees will be required to follow state and federal guidelines during the show.
Concession stands will be open, and tickets will be available for purchase the night of the event for $60. The stadium doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and attendees are allowed to park in the stadium parking lot.