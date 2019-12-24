HUNTINGTON — First Presbyterian Church, 1015 5th Ave., will host a special Christmas Day Community Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, in their renovated Friendship Hall. The dinner is free and open to the public.
Guests can enter from the 6th Avenue parking lots.
The menu includes ham, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, rolls, dessert and drinks.
This annual holiday tradition was introduced 26 years ago by Elder Ed Copeland, a Huntington City Mission board member who observed the need for a Christmas Day meal to give the City Mission employees a day off.
The dinner has grown into a communitywide outreach serving and delivering more than 600 meals.
Rus Livingood, head cook and dinner organizer, with his team of 15 to 20 volunteers will begin food preparation three days in advance.
For many families, the annual dinner has become part of their Christmas Day tradition.
According to Sheryl Saul, FPC member and volunteer, “It’s a wonderful experience because it teaches our kids that it is not about us. It is not about presents. It’s about showing Jesus’ love for others and God’s gift to us.”
For more information, visit www.fpcwv.org or call the church office at 304-523-6476.