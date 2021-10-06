The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County emergency medical technician who died of COVID-19 last week was laid to rest Wednesday in Huntington.

Norma Ward, 32, of Kenova, who served as an EMT for Cabell County Emergency Medical Services for five years, died Oct. 30 after a short battle with the virus.

A funeral service was held at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home in Wayne County, and Ward was buried at Highland Memory Gardens Annex along Saltwell Road in Huntington. 

Ward is survived by her husband and two young children.

Gordon Merry, director of Cabell County EMS, said Ward was loved by everyone and excelled at her job.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.