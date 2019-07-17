The Herald-Dispatch
ASHLAND - Fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders are spending the week learning about the daily ins and outs of life as a first responder as the Highlands Museum & Discovery Center kicked off its annual First Responders Camp at the Fire Training Drill Tower at the Ashland Fire Department on Tuesday.
During the camp, children get a glimpse of the skills required to be a police officer, firefighter and EMT in sessions taught by local departments.
The days afford kids the chance to get up close and personal with fire rescue equipment, including hoses and fire trucks, police gear for any situation, and EMT vehicles like ambulances and helicopters.
The camp lasts from 9 a.m. to noon and will go through Friday, July 19.