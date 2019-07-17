The Herald-Dispatch

ASHLAND - Fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders are spending the week learning about the daily ins and outs of life as a first responder as the Highlands Museum & Discovery Center kicked off its annual First Responders Camp at the Fire Training Drill Tower at the Ashland Fire Department on Tuesday.

During the camp, children get a glimpse of the skills required to be a police officer, firefighter and EMT in sessions taught by local departments.

The days afford kids the chance to get up close and personal with fire rescue equipment, including hoses and fire trucks, police gear for any situation, and EMT vehicles like ambulances and helicopters.

The camp lasts from 9 a.m. to noon and will go through Friday, July 19.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.