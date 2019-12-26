HUNTINGTON — “Everyone deserves a Christmas.”
First Steps Director Terry Collison said that is the main reason First Steps Wellness and Recovery Center, located at 730 7th Ave. in Huntington, has opened its doors on Christmas Day for the past five years.
“Most of the folks coming here on Christmas Day are ones that are not staying at the City Mission and are basically homeless and living on the streets with nowhere to go,” Collison said. “We also have a few that are marginally housed that come as well, but for the most part these are people living outside with no place to go on Christmas Day.”
The recovery center is normally open on weekdays only as a laid-back, drop-in community center for the homeless.
“We opened at 8 a.m. (Wednesday) and then at 8:30 we had a Christmas service and violin music led by Christ Presbyterian Church,” Collison said. “After the service, we served breakfast. Christ Presbyterian Church provided breakfast casseroles. We also served biscuits and gravy, fried apples, bread pudding, orange juice, milk, coffee, snacks and more.”
Collison said First Presbyterian Church provided wonderful trays of food for them to serve at lunch, and in the afternoon there were desserts and drinks, as well as brown-bag meals for dinner.
“I found out there is nobody serving food after 1 p.m. on Christmas Day, so we decided to make these brown-bag meals for them to take with them before we close at 4 p.m.,” she said.
All day Wednesday, First Steps was Christmas central for many in the homeless community. Organizers and volunteers offered a fun and full day of fellowship that also included the movie “A Christmas Story,” Christmas karaoke caroling, games and a place where those dropping in could connect with family and friends online using the center’s computers.
Small crowds gathered throughout the building watching movies, playing chess and cards, and enjoying a hot meal as well as sharing in the laughter and the spirit of the holiday. By early afternoon more than 70 people had dropped in, with more on the way.
“We usually see around 80 to 100 or more people on Christmas Day,” Collison said.
Volunteers such as Victoria Salyers and her husband, Kevin, were inside, serving food and welcoming folks in off the street.
“My husband and I want to give back to the community that has helped us so much,” Salyers said. “We were both in recovery and have been clean and sober for over a year, and we are very proud of that accomplishment.”
Salyers said if not for places like First Steps, her and her husband’s road to recovery would have been far more difficult.
“We came here on Christmas Day when we first got clean,” she said. “During that time we had no electric, no water and no food. We came here to eat and it made our Christmas, so now we want to give back to a place we felt like helped us so much in our time of need.”
Salyers said she and her husband recently had a baby boy.
“Brendan is 2 months old and has been such a blessing to us,” she said.
Salyers said she graduated from junior college in Huntington in December and is planning to attend Marshall University in January.
“I am planning to major in social work,” she said. “My advice to those in the cycle of addiction or struggling in recovery is to never give up hope. As many times as you try, there is always that last time, and believe it is possible to get clean and sober.”
Run under the Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless umbrella, First Steps offers resources for the homeless, formerly homeless, those in recovery or those seeking peer support.
The facility has a computer lab, provides activities, wellness and recovery classes and facilitates peer support groups.
“The cool thing about First Steps is that we provide no service that they have to have, so they are here because they want to be,” Collison said. “In the busyness of being homeless and looking for services and even if they are trying hard, it is difficult to find a place to come off the streets during the day. So we can be that place.”
Collison said they also try to be a place to support those who are trying to get their lives back on track.
“They have to have someone to believe in them again if they are going to make better choices,” she said. “We have all of this stuff to get them in the door and then love on them, because that is what we do.”