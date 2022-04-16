HUNTINGTON — LGBTQ+ teens, young adults and allies filled the Mountain Health Arena’s Convention Center on Saturday afternoon to learn about safety and health resources in the community and state.
Huntington officials, like Mayor Steve Williams and Police Chief Karl Colder, spoke at the first LGBTQ+ event in the state for younger generations.
Williams started the event with opening remarks about his position as mayor in Huntington and an ally to the community.
“My city is full of individuals who love, who care and are concerned about the person who is standing, sitting, living right next to them, to make sure that they have a life that is supported,” Williams said.
Williams said he has two words written on his daily calendar — “be intentional.” Williams said he has learned from the LGBT Advisory Committee that when experiencing inevitable mistakes, it is important to be intentional on moving forward and learning.
“The beauty of a community, of a state, of a nation, of this world, very simply is that we stand by one another,” Williams said. “I know my city. My city is full of individuals who love and who care.”
Huntington Pride, in collaboration with Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and the Cabell County STOP Team, hosted the free United for Love event.
Businesses across the state attended the event, offering resources, colorful stickers and open conversations. Resources for LGBTQ+ homelessness, positive dating relationships, teen rights in the classroom and health were available.
“I was born and raised here in Huntington, West Virginia. I grew up in the closet. In high school, I didn’t feel safe to come out. It was a really, really rough time for me,” said Ally Layman, Huntington Pride president and rapid rehousing case manager at Branches. “If anybody would have asked me if I would be in a position like this, I would have said, ‘You’re crazy. That will never happen.’ I’m just so thrilled to see Huntington come leaps and bounds from where it was when I was in high school.”
Rosemary Ketchum, City Council representative for Wheeling and the first openly transgender elected official in West Virginia, visited Huntington for the first time to speak at the event. Ketchum talked about identity in West Virginia, growing up without queer representation in media during the 1990s, and running for City Council.
“As queer people, we often grow up believing that we are allowed to take up space. We are made to feel like we are too much and we are not enough at the very same time. But today we are seeing LGBTQ people take space and make space for each other, for other vulnerable communities across the country,” Ketchum said.
As a politician in West Virginia, Ketchum said there are still many improvements needed in the state.
“While I’m so inspired by the incredible work that’s being done and the progress that we have made as a state, it will come as no surprise to you how much further we have to go,” Ketchum said. “And it is OK to say that it’s scary, and it’s OK to be angry and to be worried about the future of our state.”
Saturday’s event also featured a fashion show in which 10 high schoolers and college students modeled outfits they picked themselves to represent their style. The models of the LGBTQ+ prom teen fashion show were given $150 — from a $1,500 donation Huntington Pride received — to purchase an outfit and wear it exactly how they wanted to.
Layman said the fashion show was meant to empower and represent the models.
Ivy Caplinger, a 19-year-old Marshall University student, modeled a dress that allowed them to showcase their masculine and feminine sides. The blue rosevelvet dress featured eagle buttons paired with white heels, a pearl necklace and pearl hair pins.
“The show is about the person and the identity that comes with you. It’s less about showing off the clothes and more about diversity and how clothes can make you feel,” Caplinger said.
Caplinger said they were also excited for the other models, as some models were wearing clothes — like suits — for the first time in their life.
“They’re using this as an opportunity to kind of explore their gender. But I think it’s really cool and a really awesome opportunity for them,” Caplinger said.