Federal regulators have again ruled the Mountain Valley Pipeline isn’t likely to threaten endangered species, a key approval for the project sparking condemnation from environmental groups.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Monday issued a biological opinion finding the 303-mile pipeline running through 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia isn’t expected to jeopardize endangered species.
The opinion is the agency’s third such conclusion regarding the 42-inch-diameter pipeline, following two others in 2017 and 2020 later thrown out by the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.
The Fish and Wildlife Service opinion acknowledges Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the $6.6 billion pipeline, has proposed clearing trees and shrubs, digging and blasting, and trimming and removing trees, temporarily reducing water and habitat quality through increased sedimentation.
The agency anticipates those impacts will be limited “in relative severity and duration.”
Still, the agency also allowed that its opinion may not be the final word on endangered species considerations for the project.
The Fish and Wildlife Service said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and other agencies will need to assess whether materials submitted by environmental groups fighting the pipeline in the 4th Circuit might prevent them from using the opinion to meet their obligations under the Endangered Species Act.
The agency reported the groups submitted “voluminous” materials to the agency, including new materials that hadn’t previously been submitted, as the agency was finalizing its opinion.
Mountain Valley Pipeline spokeswoman Natalie Cox said the agency’s biological opinion gives the project “a path forward” to completion, adding the project would be finished later this year.
Pipeline opponents and even major project investor EQT Corp. have cast doubt on that timeline. Opponents have pointed out company estimates that 44% of final restoration is unfinished.
Mountain Valley has defined final restoration as installation of permanent erosion control devices, return of topsoil and seeding and mulching along the pipeline right-of-way. Cox noted that portions of the right-of-way might have a fully installed pipeline without being fully restored.
Russell Chisholm, managing director of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition, called the Fish and Wildlife Service opinion “shameful” in a statement Wednesday, arguing it failed to account for climate crisis impacts.
“It makes clear what we already know: we are the only ones that will protect our home, no matter what agencies claim their purpose is,” Chisholm said of the agency’s opinion.
The Chisholm-led coalition consists of groups from Virginia and West Virginia opposing fossil fuel infrastructure, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
Peter Jackson, Virginia policy director for environmental nonprofit Appalachian Voices, noted the agency’s opinion had been rejected before.
“[W]e have no reason to believe that the facts and circumstances have changed such that the Mountain Valley Pipeline could be constructed in a way that would sufficiently mitigate impacts to listed species along the route,” Jackson said in a statement Wednesday.
The Fish and Wildlife Service said in its opinion that construction and operation of the pipeline as proposed, including activities already completed, is unlikely to jeopardize five the Virginia spiraea, a flowering plant federally classified as threatened, the endangered Indiana and northern long-eared bats, the endangered Roanoke logperch, a fish limited to North Carolina and Virginia, and the candy darter, an endangered, small freshwater fish native to the Gauley, Greenbrier and New River watersheds in Virginia and West Virginia.
The Fourth Circuit Court ruled last year the Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2020 biological opinion failed to adequately evaluate environmental stressors, such as impoundments and off-road vehicle tracks and future effects of climate change.
Fish and Wildlife thus did not meet a requirement in the Endangered Species Act of 1973 that it assess the project’s environmental context, Circuit Judge James Wynn Jr. ruled in the unanimous opinion.
“We recognize that this decision will further delay the completion of an already mostly finished Pipeline, but the Endangered Species Act’s directive to federal agencies could not be clearer: ‘halt and reverse the trend toward species extinction, whatever the cost,’” Wynn wrote, quoting from 1978 case law.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is still seeking approval to cross the Jefferson National Forest previously invalidated by the Fourth Circuit Court and a water discharging permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that agency committed to withholding until there was a valid conclusion on project effects on potentially threatened species.
Equitrans has estimated that total greenhouse gas emissions would amount to 48 million to 57 million metric tons per year.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection released a consent order last year requiring Mountain Valley to pay a $303,000 fine for violating permits by failing to control erosion and sediment-laden water, mostly for violations documented in 2019. That penalty followed a $266,000 fine from the state in 2019 for similar erosion and water contamination issues.
The project cost has ballooned from $3.5 billion to $6.6 billion amid its many regulatory and legal challenges.
The lingering legal limbo has disheartened project proponents who have placed a greater premium on increasing Appalachia’s gas outflow capacity to meet growing demand for United States gas exports — especially liquefied natural gas.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is slated to provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country. The project covers Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties in West Virginia.
Appalachian gas and oil producers have lamented a lack of takeaway capacity in the region resulting from the pipeline’s limbo. Takeaway capacity is the ability to get a product out of the area via pipelines, trucks or rails.