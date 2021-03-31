HUNTINGTON — Loved ones of veterans receiving care from the Hershel “Woody” Williams Veterans Affairs Medical Center now have a cost-free option to stay close by while their relatives are being treated.
“People can come here and stay completely cost-free to them while their loved ones, our veterans, are being treated,” Fisher House Manager Jason Wyant said. “It can be for one night, or it can be for however long they need to stay. There is no limit on how long they can stay, and we will just keep helping make sure they feel at home.”
Built and gifted to the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, the Fisher House officially opened its doors Wednesday and can house families, caretakers and loved ones of veterans who otherwise would be far away or have to find potentially costly housing.
As a separate building, the house includes 16 bedrooms, a double kitchen area, laundry facilities, dining rooms and lounge areas so that anyone who is waiting for their family member to recover can stay without being concerned with costs.
There is an application process before people can move in, and those interested have a consultation to ensure they qualify. Applicants must live more than 50 miles away from the center and must be free of communicable diseases and able to take care of themselves.
Additionally, the facility is available for qualified family members or caregivers who have veterans receiving any type of health care covered by the VA, even if the veteran is not staying at the center full time.
“Not only do we take care of folks who are getting cared for in the medical center, but we take care of folks who are getting care in the community if it is paid for by the VA,” Wyant said. “So veterans that are receiving care in any facility, as long as the VA is handling that care, loved ones can stay in the Fisher House.”
The cost-free living means those who are approved to stay in the Fisher House do not have to worry about paying for rent, laundry or even food.
Wyant said the organization is working on filling the kitchen with items available to every resident. Since the Fisher House runs off donations, it has received some food donations and some monetary donations that will be put toward food and drinks.
While every resident is welcome to eat anything provided by the Fisher House kitchen, Wyant said, they also are welcome to bring their own food. The kitchen, with two ovens, sinks and stovetops, also includes lockers for residents’ personal food items.
Bedrooms can have single or double beds, televisions, dressers, desks and more, and there is a lock on each bedroom door to ensure safety and comfort.
Wyant said families sometimes need a place to decompress after visiting with loved ones in a medical center, and he hopes the Fisher House is the place for residents to rest and feel refreshed before returning to their veterans to stay supportive.
The Fisher House is located on federal land, so the house will be required to follow all federal safety guidelines concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dwayne Rider, public affairs officer for the VA medical center.
“Everyone will be wearing the masks and following the social distancing guidelines as set by the federal government,” Rider said. “If the federal government gets stricter, then we get stricter, and if the local government eases things up, we stay strict. We want to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
Rider said residents will be able to be maskless in their private rooms, but all other spaces will require masks.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fisher House is only able to use 25% of its space, limiting how many families are able to stay. If the house is at capacity, Wyant said the Fisher House has other ways of serving loved ones.
Through the Hotels for Heroes program, family members can stay at a hotel free of charge if there is not available space in Huntington’s Fisher House. This program is not just available during the COVID-19 pandemic, and will continue when the coronavirus is no longer a major threat and the Fisher House is at 100% capacity.
Wyant said his biggest hope is to make everyone feel at home and comfortable, and knowing loved ones are comfortable can help veterans recover.
“We feel like home is the best medicine for folks to heal, so if you have your family in a place where they feel at home and are comfortable while you’re getting care at the medical center, we feel like that makes the healing process easier and maybe more successful,” he said.
Rider said the Fisher House is accepting applications and they hope to have an official grand opening later this year.