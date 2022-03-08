Marshall University American Fisheries Society Secretary Nick wheeler, left, and Historian Evan Page, right, are pictured on a recent trip to Goshen Pass in Virginia. Members went trout fishing and helped MUAFS Vice President Emily Pody conduct bat research.
Marshall University American Fisheries Society at Greenbottom Wildlife Management Area where members seined for fish in search of bowfin.
Photos courtesy of Hunter Bellamy
Members of Marshall University American Fisheries Society seining for fish at Greenbottom Wildlife Management Area.
Courtesy of Hunter Bellamy
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University students have brought back an organization that brings passion and fieldwork together.
The American Fisheries Society chapter at the university gives students an opportunity to explore environmental science. Hunter Bellamy, the president of the chapter, said the overall program is one of the oldest civilian science organizations.
According to the website of ASF, over 8,000 members from around the world include a variety of professionals, such as fisheries managers, biologists, professors, ecologists and aquaculturists.
Thomas Jones, the chapter’s adviser and professor of natural resources and the environment, said that the club first formed on campus about 10 years ago with a group of graduate students leading it. Bellamy and Emily Pody, the vice president, have jumpstarted the chapter again, which allows students to take ownership of the club, he said. One of the goals for Marshall’s ASF is to give “students greater experience than they would get otherwise.”
“One of the problems we do in all of science is that we meld ourselves into traditional class times. And real science isn’t done in three-hour blocks, but that’s how labs run,” Jones said. “And so you end up giving students either, over a couple of weeks, kind of modified data sets or part of the information. This lets them do from start to finish a real hands-on project.”
Most of the students are in environmental classes. As part of activities for the club, Pody said students went to a local pond last semester to conduct a study and used a couple of methods to catch fish: netting or rods. Then they tagged the fish or brought scales back to study in the lab, which gave students an opportunity to learn lab skills outside of the classroom.
Another focus of the chapter is to do community outreach. Bellamy said students have been working on a water quality study on lake near Point Pleasant so grants to revitalize the area can be sought. The chapter also has a monthly speaker, Bellamy said.
At least once a semester, ASF goes on an overnight trip. Olivia O’Byan, a member of the chapter, said they visited Lexington, Virginia, last semester and went fishing in the Maury River. She said that it gave her more experience to prepare for life after college.
Students can find ASF on HerdLink. The chapter also has an Instagram and Facebook page.
