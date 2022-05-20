Eliza Deborde, 8, of Ironton, reels one in during the 13th annual JAKES Kids Fishing Derby on May 11, 2019, at Lake Vesuvius in Elizabeth Township, Ohio. Lake Vesuvius is a local attraction within the Wayne National Forest.
PEDRO, Ohio — The Wayne National Forest will host the JAKES Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday at Lake Vesuvius. Youth ages 4 to 16, accompanied by a parent or guardian, are invited to take part in the free fishing derby, which includes prizes and lunch. Derby registration will open at 9:30 a.m. at the boat ramp, with the competition at 10 a.m.
JAKES, or Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship, involves youth in wildlife conservation and stewardship. The JAKES Take Aim trailer will set up an outdoor airgun range, and a naturalist will offer a guided nature hike on the Rock House Trail.
More information about the event is available by calling the Wayne National Forest Ironton Ranger District at 740-534-6500. Participants should bring their own fishing poles, buckets, bait and chairs; limited poles and bait will be available for children who do not have their own.
