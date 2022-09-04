HUNTINGTON — The legacy of one of Huntington’s own will be celebrated through an upcoming community event and support for a citywide trail.
Next weekend, Fit Fest returns as a way to support the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health and the life of Dr. Paul Ambrose. Funds raised during the event will support maintaining and expanding the PATH.
The City of Huntington and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will host the walking and biking event on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Ritter Park.
Ambrose was a Huntington doctor who was killed in the 9/11 attacks. Following his death, the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health (PATH), a bike and pedestrian trail throughout Huntington, was established in 2008 to honor his legacy of improving health and fighting obesity. His medical degree was from Marshall University.
Janney Lockman, city planner, said the City of Huntington Planning Department has been part of Fit Fest for the past couple of years, but a version was held in the 2000s. Fit Fest returned last year to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, which held an important significance because of Ambrose’s effect on the city. The PATH also is an asset used throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
She said her goal for Saturday is for people who attend to have fun and learn about the PATH.
“I want people to have fun, and if they try a new section of the PATH that they’ve never seen before or they learn more about bicycling or walking or running in the City of Huntington, then that’s great, too,” Lockman said.
This year’s activities include a 5K run/walk organized by O Such Tri-State Race Planners, a 10-mile bike ride on the PATH, a bike rodeo for children that will teach bike skills and safety through an obstacle course, and kids’ activities through the Huntington YMCA.
Registration for the 5K is $30 on the morning of the event beginning at 8 a.m., but $25 before Sept. 9. Participants can sign up online at https://tristateracer.com/FitFest5K. The route goes throughout Ritter Park. A 5K was part of early Fit Fests.
“We are excited to expand on last year’s event and bring back the Fit Fest 5K,” City Planning Director Breanna Shell said in a news release. “As we reflect on the anniversary of 9/11 and Dr. Ambrose’s passing, we hope that this event will pay tribute to Dr. Ambrose and his passion for improving health outcomes as the city works toward long-term plans for trail maintenance.”
The 5K is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., followed by an awards ceremony and a moment of remembrance around 10 a.m. The YMCA’s activities and the bike rodeo are from 10:05 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The bike ride on the PATH will start at 10:30 a.m.
The kids’ activities, bike ride and bike rodeo are free. During the bike rodeo, new bike riders can practice safe bicycling habits with obstacle courses and challenges.
The bike ride is open to all levels of bicycle riders. Bikes will depart from the Ritter Park fountain area and follow sections of the PATH through the West End and the levee trail before returning to the park.
During Fit Fest, local bike riders can purchase vintage bicycle license plates for $1 from the City of Huntington.
