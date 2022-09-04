The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The legacy of one of Huntington’s own will be celebrated through an upcoming community event and support for a citywide trail.

Next weekend, Fit Fest returns as a way to support the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health and the life of Dr. Paul Ambrose. Funds raised during the event will support maintaining and expanding the PATH.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

