HUNTINGTON — A Huntington tradition that commemorates the legacy of a local physician will return to the city this year.
Fit Fest will take place Saturday, Sept. 11, with bike rides on the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health and a bike rodeo at the Ritter Park Fountain. The City of Huntington Planning Department is hosting the event.
“It felt like it was something that we wanted to bring back for many years and it just, unfortunately, hadn’t really kind of come to fruition,” said Breanna Shell, the city planning director.
The Paul Ambrose Trail for Health, or PATH, honors the legacy of Huntington native Dr. Paul Ambrose, who died in the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Ambrose studied family health and preventative medicine to fight obesity. Fit Fest fundraised for the completion of PATH in the past.
This year’s event will be a way to highlight the history behind the event, honor the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and highlight future events centered around the PATH, Shell said.
Activities at the upcoming Fit Fest will be different from years past because of the capacity available, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Shell said. This year’s event will include two bike rides on the PATH, according to a city news release. The Floodwall Flyers bicycle ride will begin at 9 a.m. and make a 10-mile loop through Huntington by way of the Ritter Park Trail, St. Cloud Commons and Floodwall Trail PATH sections.
A shorter ride, the Harveytown Health Crusaders, will depart at 9:15 a.m. from the park fountain. The ride will go 2.8 miles along the PATH to Harveytown Park. The release said Huntington Police Department Bicycle Patrol will escort participants of both rides.
Another activity for Fit Fest will be the bike rodeo, which will allow kids and new riders to have a chance to practice safe bicycling habits in obstacle courses and challenges. Registration for the rodeo and the bike rides will begin at 8:30 a.m.
During Fit Fest, the city of Huntington will sell bicycle licenses for $1 and give more information about the PATH. The event is free to attend and will happen rain or shine.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
