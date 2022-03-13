HUNTINGTON — Whether it’s to drop a few pounds while building muscle, or even just taking the “me” time people need after a chaotic week, there are a variety of classes available in the Tri-State to help individuals achieve their fitness goals.
That includes everything from boxing, like participants can find in the classes offered at Tri-State Fitness on U.S. 60 in Barboursville, to group and senior fitness classes available at the YMCA of Huntington. For people wanting to work out in a group environment, strength and conditioning classes are available through programs like CrossFit.
Because physical activity can reduce a person’s risk of chronic disease, improve their balance and coordination, and help them lose weight, health experts agree that starting a fitness program can be one of the best things people can do for their health.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.